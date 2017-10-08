Memphis for Puerto Rico collects donations for Hurricane Maria victims

The storm may be over, but the road to recovery for Hurricane Maria victims is far from over.

A local group Memphis for Puerto Rico stayed busy Sunday, collecting donations that will be sent to Hurricane Maria victims.

Dozens of volunteers collected items donated from the community, including bottled water, baby wipes, canned goods, baby formula, and more.

"When I say grassroots, that's what this is,” said volunteer Marta Lopez-Flohr. “We're just people trying to help people.”

The group collected donations at four different locations throughout Memphis.

"They say they're OK,” Lopez-Flohr said. “'Atoy bien' is what they say, but you know they're not when they don't have water, when they don't have electricity, when they don't have communication."

Lopez-Flohr is just one of the dozens of Memphians working to help out those affected in Puerto Rico, but the effort means much more to her.

"I'm sorry if I get emotional,” Lopez-Flohr said. “I have not had direct communications with my father yet."

She and several others are doing what they can to make sure the smaller cities in Puerto Rico have everything they need.

"Everything is brought here or there or wherever it's at, separate it and then we take it to my husband’s warehouse," said organizer Joy Papilla Anderson.

Volunteers packed, taped and stored dozens of supplies to head to the island.

"Everything from toiletries, canned goods, dry goods water, batteries - essential needs right now,” Lopez-Flohr said.

The goal is to fill up a large truck and have the donations flown to Puerto Rico with the help of Jet Blue by the end of the month.

For more information or ways to donate, visit their Facebook page.

