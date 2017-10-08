1 hospitalized after shooting at N. Avalon, Poplar

At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
The local group Memphis for Puerto Rico stayed busy Sunday collecting donations that will be sent to Hurricane Maria victims.More >>
President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to blast Sen. Bob Corker.More >>
The first ever Mempho Music Festival brought a uniquely local flair to the music festival scene.More >>
A single rescue effort has now pushed Memphis Animal Services to critical capacity.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
