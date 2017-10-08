1 hospitalized after shooting at N. Avalon, Poplar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, Memphis police confirmed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Avalon Street and Poplar Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

A witness told our crew on the scene that they heard three gunshots. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

