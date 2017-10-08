Man dies after shooting at Midtown car wash

One man was killed in a shooting at a Midtown car wash Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Car Wash near the intersection of North Avalon Street and Poplar Avenue.

The male victim, identified as 28-year-old Deandre Johnson, was taken to Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A witness said that they heard three gunshots.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Police said Johnson may have known the suspect.

