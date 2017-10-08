Man hospitalized after shooting at N. Avalon car wash

One man was injured in a shooting at a car wash Sunday night, Memphis police confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:35 p.m. near the intersection of North Avalon Street and Poplar Avenue.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness said that they heard three gunshots.

No suspect information is available. Stay tuned for more updates.

