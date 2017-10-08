3 injured in North Raleigh shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 injured in North Raleigh shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in North Raleigh on Sunday night.

Police found the three victims in the 3600 block of Bluff Wood Drive, off New Allen Road, at about 8:48 p.m.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third victim is listed as non-critical. 

People on the scene said that a child was hit during the gunfire and was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

However, officials have not confirmed the victims' ages.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for more details.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly