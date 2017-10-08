Memorial honors fallen Memphis firefighters

The annual Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon at the Memphis Fire Museum.

Memphis Fire Department, loved ones, and members of the community took a moment to pause to remember the brave heroes who lost their lives while serving our city.

Fifty-four fallen heroes were remembered who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Phyllis Goodwin has gone to almost every service since her brother, Milton Dinsford, died in 1984.

She says he was the only paramedic killed in the line of duty in Memphis, when a car ran into his ambulance on the way to pick up a patient. He died instantly.

“It means a lot because he was doing his job caring for others and he never got to go home again,” Goodwin said. “And it means a lot to know the people will always remember him.”

Each firefighter was called by name while a bell tolled, ensuring they will never be forgotten.

Sunday also kicked off "Fire Prevention Week," which runs until October 14.

The names of all fallen Memphis Firefighters are called, and a rose is placed at a memorial wall #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/LmBNExIvFr — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) October 8, 2017

The family of Rodney Eddins places the final rose on the memorial wall. He died of a heart attack in 2016 #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/HVIOJJOAfZ — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) October 8, 2017

