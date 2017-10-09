13-year-old boy charged with shooting security guard at apartment complex

A teenager has been charged with shooting a security guard at a Memphis apartment complex.

The shooting happened Sunday at Hillcrest Apartments on Eastwind Drive.

Officers said the guard was sitting in a car when the gunman walked up to the vehicle, opened the door, and shot him three times.

Officers said the security guard fired back, but it's unclear if the first shooter was hit.

The victim was in critical condition but has since been released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, police said the shooter, a 13-year-old boy, had been arrested and charged with criminal attempt to wit and aggravated robbery.

