Lafayette County given permission to move Confederate statue

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors has given permission to move the Confederate statue in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The move comes with one catch, however.

The board wrote a letter to the attorney general's office to get their opinion if they were able to move the statue. The office said yes, but the move has to be to another public location.

It's unknown when the statue will actually be moved. The statue has stood there since 1907.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.