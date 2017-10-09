Jury selection in teen burning murder trial set for Monday

Tellis (L) was charged in Feb. 2016. Chambers (R) was found dead in December 2014 (Source: Panola County Sheriff's Office/Family)

The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.

Jury selection for the trial of Quinton Tellis will begin Monday.

Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers, who was found burned alive in Courtland, Mississippi, in 2014.

Chambers had burns on about 90 percent of her body. She died the next day, but not before telling investigators that someone set her on fire.

Tellis is charged with capital murder.

Jury selection will take place in South Mississippi due to the high profile nature of the case.

Jurors will be brought to Batesville on Tuesday, where the trial will take place.

WMC Action News 5 will have complete coverage of the murder trial. Stay with WMCActionNews5.com through the week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.