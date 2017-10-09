Don't get spooked: How to find deals on Halloween goods

Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween in 2017 than ever before.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $9.1 billion on costumes, candy, and pumpkins.

Local blogger Jennifer Vaughn runs MyArkansasMommy.com and has been studying the best ways to find deals on Halloween goodies. She said the first place to look is the big three: Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

But don't forget another deal staple: dollar stores.

"The dollar stores are great because you can get pieces of costumes and really make a creative costume on your own," Vaughn said. "They do have some put together costumes as well, but they have a lot of things like masks or wands."

After you've checked those resources, she suggests going to consignment stores.

"That is always the most affordable and kind of the best way to make memories with your kids around Halloween is putting together your own costume, being creative," she said. "Your not-something-out-of-a-box kind of option for you."

Keep in mind, after Halloween, you'll find the best sales on Halloween decorations and accessories.

