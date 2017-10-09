Bader, Flaherty earn Prospect of the Year honors

The St. Louis Cardinals minor league system enjoyed an exciting season this year. The Memphis Redbirds won the Pacific Coast League Championship, and there were some great individual performances throughout the system.

Two of the best performances for the year came from Harrison Bader and Jack Flaherty of the Redbirds. Both players were honored by MLBPipeline.com as the hitting and pitching Prospects of the year.

Bader had a .283 batting average at Memphis and played well in late season call ups to the parent club.

Flaherty had a record of 14-4 in 25 starts at the AA and AAA levels, with a 2.18 ERA. He finished the year with four strong starts for the Cardinals.

