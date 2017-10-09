Molina among top of MLB jersey sales - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Molina among top of MLB jersey sales

Yadier Molina (Source: Flickr) Yadier Molina (Source: Flickr)
ST. LOUIS, MO (WMC) -

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge had the top selling jersey among Major League Baseball players this year, the league announced last week. 

Rankings are based on the number of Majestic jerseys sold through MLB.com since Opening Day. 

The St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina ranked seventh in total sales. He was the only Cardinal in the top 20.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly