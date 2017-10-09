Resource guide launches for parents in Collierville, Cordova

A new website for parents made its debut in the Shelby County and it's administrators say it's the newest "go-to" community guide for parents looking for family activities and resources.

Hulafrog, a national network of local community guides for parents, launched its latest website for the Collierville-Cordova, Tennessee areas. The site gives parents a daily dose of local activities, destinations, deals and other family resources.

According to local founding Managing Editor Cynthia Townsdin, Hulafrog answers many of the questions parents often ask each other, "Where can I take my toddler today? What's the best place for my daughter's 6th birthday party? Which preschool has the best reviews? or What can my family do this weekend?"

Hulafrog was launched nationally in 2010 by Sherry Lombardi and Kerry Bowbliss, two serial entrepreneur moms out of the NYC area, who needed a better way to keep track of all there was for kids to do in their community. Since then, Hulafrog sites have debuted across the country, including now, Collierville-Cordova.

Each site is run by a mom (the publisher) as a part-time business from home and covers about a dozen towns within a 15-mile radius.

Townsdin, a mom of 4 who runs Hulafrog out of her Collierville home, says the key to delivering a valuable resource to the community is being "current and comprehensive."

"Our site is brand new and already has hundreds of upcoming events and hundreds more businesses -- from indoor play center sto kid-friendly restaurants to pediatricians -- that matter to parents," she said.

There are also many interactive features and parents are welcome to love or give tips and comments about event organizers and businesses. There's also an "Our Pick" email alert for subscribers with a heads up on key events for the coming week and weekend events, and ideas for upcoming events.

Hulafrog also has popular Hot Lists that come with topics like Free Family Flicks Under the Stars or Indoor Places to Play, Hooray.

Busines owners and event organizers are invited to update their listings and post events to the site for free.

Parents may subscribe for free by clicking here.

