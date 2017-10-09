Father charged with manslaughter after 2-month-old shot, killed

A father faces charges after a 2-month-old was shot and killed Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Dinan Street in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Officers said the child's father, Kevin Minniefield, was trying to unload the weapon when it went off, hitting the baby in the head.

Minniefield, 30, is charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

