Father charged with manslaughter after 2-month-old shot, killed

The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
A father faces charges after a 2-month-old was shot and killed Friday night.More >>
National political pundits are still reacting to Sunday’s Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker. The chasm between the two former allies continues to grow wider.More >>
So far in 2017, there have been over 18,000 crashes on Shelby County roads.More >>
At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>
