Father charged with manslaughter after 2-month-old shot, killed

A father faces charges after a 2-month-old was shot and killed Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Dinan Street in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Officers said the child's father, Kevin Minniefield, was trying to unload the weapon when it went off, hitting the baby, Ja'Caden, in the head.

"He was trying to do something with the hammer. And he put the mag back in thinking that there was not one in the chamber and then placed the weapon down and it went off," Takiyah Walker with Helena-West Helena police said.

The single bullet hit Ja'Caden in the head. Family immediately rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

"The family is feeling heartbroken, disappointed, weary eyed. A tragedy has happened," Leon Minniefield, the girl's grandfather, said. "Any time a tragedy happens, there's no good feeling for it. You're going to feel emotional."

Leon hopes this incident is a lesson others can learn from.

"Put down the guns; the guns are not your friend. It's your enemy. Let's learn to love one another and not kill one another," he said.

Kevin, 30, is charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

