Suspect on run after critical shooting

Suspect on run after critical shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the corner of Wilson Street and Gill Avenue at 9:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect is driving a two-door grey Acura.

