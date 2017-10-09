Corker, Trump feud stuns political experts

National political pundits are still reacting to Sunday’s Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker. The chasm between the two former allies continues to grow wider.

“What’s so stunning about it, is Corker has been traditionally one of Trump’s strongest allies,” said Michael Sanses, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Memphis.

Sunday night, Corker unloaded on Trump in a New York Times article, saying the president treats the office like a reality show and has to be contained at the White House. He went on to say that his recklessness puts the country on the brink of World War III.

“The scale and the level of the threat that’s perceived for Corker is what makes this so interesting,” said Sanses.

Reaction continued pouring in Monday, with articles noting that Republicans on Capitol Hill mainly agree with Corker’s sentiments about Trump but won’t say anything publicly.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s in the interest of any Republican politicians these days to go out and so openly criticize the president,” said Sanses.

Corker announced he wouldn’t run for re-election to the Senate last month.

Sanses said it’s still significant because Corker has time as chair of the high-ranking Senate Foreign Relations Committee to fight Trump, by getting involved in the Russia investigation or probing the campaign’s possible ties to foreign entities.

“The fact that he’s a lame duck, maybe empowers him to go after Trump in a way that he might not be otherwise able to do,” said Sanses.

