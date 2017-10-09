Study ranks best, worst cities for drivers

With gas prices dipping to their lowest in 12 years and Americans collectively losing about $124 billion annually in wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestion alone, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at this year’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 100 largest cities across 25 key metrics to determine the most driver-friendly places in the U.S. Categories include average gas prices, average annual hours of traffic delays, and auto-repair shops per capita. Memphis ranked 46th out of 100.

Best Cities for Driving:

Corpus Christi, TX Gilbert, AZ Greensboro, NC Mesa, AZ El Paso, TX Laredo, TX Winston-Salem, NC Plano, TX Scottsdale, AZ Raleigh, NC

Greensboro, North Carolina, residents spend the fewest annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter, 4.2, which is 24.8 times fewer than in Los Angeles, the city where residents spend the most at 104.1.

Gilbert, Arizona, has the fewest car thefts (per 1,000 residents), 0.55, which is 27.7 times fewer than in Oakland, California, the city with the most at 15.23.

Las Vegas has the most auto-repair shops (per square root of the population), 1.41, which is 8.8 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.16.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, has the lowest average gas price, $1.85 per gallon, which is 1.7 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $3.20 per gallon.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has the lowest average parking rate, $2.59 per two hours, which is 9.1 times lower than in Boston, the city with the highest at $23.54 per two hours.

