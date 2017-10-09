Local law enforcement nabs distracted drivers with tour bus

So far in 2017, there have been more than 18,000 crashes on Shelby County roads.

According to Homeland Security, GPS, texting, and not paying attention has caused more than 3,200 of those crashes.

That's why law enforcement agencies have teamed up to crack down on the issue.

A bus full of officers from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and Memphis Police Department took to the streets to look for distracted drivers. The crew worked in unison to educate and enforce the second statewide distracted driving enforcement tour.

"Distracted driving is an epidemic in Tennessee," THP Sgt. Chris Richardson said.

The officers acted as spotters, looking for distracted drivers on the street, on highways, and at red lights.

When a distracted driver was spotted, the crew told mobile units on the radio which drivers to nab.

Drivers were then pulled over and usually fined.

Texting wasn't the only issue at hand.

"We have actually seen people reading their mail," Richardson said. "Their home mail going down the road."

According to officers, distracted driving is anything that takes your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or your mind off driving.

"Through the cooperation of the agencies you see here and with the cooperation of legislators, we hope to put an end to it in Tennessee," Richardson said.

The one day bus tour led to more than 40 citations.

