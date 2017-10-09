16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Cordova

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Cordova on Monday, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting that injured the 16-year-old happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Marhill Cove and Delafield Avenue.

Police said second victim was stabbed nearby, but it is unclear whether they are related.

Stay with WMCActionNews5.com for updates.

