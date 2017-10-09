Man critically injured in shooting near middle school

A man is in critical condition after shots were fired near Hamilton Middle School on Monday morning.

Kevin Jones, who lives in the neighborhood, was watching his grandchildren on the front porch when he heard the gunshots.

"I was sitting here reading my mail, going through my mail. The next thing I heard was gunshots, about 10 to 12 gunshots rang out," he said. "Sounds like they were at war around here and that's what really scared me, I didn't know what was going on and that's my reason for getting them [his grandchildren] to safety."

Jones continued, "Because I didn't know if they were walking up the street just shooting people or if they had a target they were shooting at. But I wasn't taking any chances with my grandchildren."

Farther down the block, another family had a bullet come through their bathroom wall.

"She had just left out of the bathroom, to go to the living room," said a man who was inside the house, who wished to remain anonymous. "And the bullet is still laying on the floor in the bathroom."

Perhaps even more concerning for neighbors is that the shooting happened less than one block away from Hamilton Middle School, whose students are currently on fall break.

WMC5's Chris Luther produced a crime map of the area and found 12 aggravated assaults were reported to MPD within a half mile radius of the school in the last three months.

So far, nobody has been arrested in Monday morning's shooting.

