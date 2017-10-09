MPD searching for suspect responsible for multiple robberies

Memphis police are looking for a suspect responsible for multiple robberies in the Parkway Village neighborhood.

The four robberies took place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 6.

The first, and only robbery to happen outside the Parkway Village neighborhood, took place on Sept. 19 at a Family Dollar located Hickory Hill Road and Knight Arnold Road.

Police said the suspect entered the Family Dollar, jumped on the counter, and fired one shot into the ceiling. The suspect took cash, and fled the scene. No injures were reported.

The next incident happened on Sept. 25 at a Dollar Tree located near the intersection of South Perkins Road and Knight Arnold.

The suspect took and undetermined amount of cash from the store and fled.

The third robbery happened the next day at a McDonald's also located near the intersection of South Perkins and Knight Arnold.

Like in the Family Dollar robbery, the suspect jumped on the counter and fired one shot into the ceiling. The suspect took cash and fled the scene.

The final incident was an attempted robbery that happened on Oct. 6 at the Taco Bell located near the intersection of Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall Road.

The suspected entered the business and fired a shot but didn't strike anyone.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, medium complexion, 5-feet-8 to 6-feet tall, medium build. He's been seen wearing a sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a blue bandana, dark glasses, black or white tennis shoes, and armed with a 9mm handgun.

The incidents have residents concerned.

"[I'm] afraid because I have kids. All the time we go shopping and stuff," Charlotte Canning said. "That's scary for a woman or anybody to be a victim of robbery."

Police said the same suspect may also be responsible for two robberies in north Mississippi.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.