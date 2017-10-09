Shelby County deputy has to be cut out of car after crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby County deputy has to be cut out of car after crash

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A Shelby County deputy rushed to the hospital tonight after crashing on wet roads.

Police said the deputy had to be cut out of his cruiser after crashing on Veterans Parkway near Highway 51 in Millington.

The car hydroplaned and slid into a utility pole there. 

The deputy is stable.

