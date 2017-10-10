Grizzlies get Gasol, Evans back but lose in Atlanta

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale had a few more groceries to cook with on the court going into preseason game 3 at Atlanta on Monday night.

Memphis got Marc Gasol back in the lineup after taking a couple games off with a turned ankle. Also, Tyreke Evans made his preseason debut after sitting out with migraines.

Evans scored 6 points off the bench.

Big Spain looked good on the boards, but a little rusty on his shot: 12 defensive boards to go along with one offensive for 13 rebounds. Gasol with 4 points, plus good defense on the block and showing deft passing from the high post in his 22 minutes on the court.

Leading the Grizzlies in scoring, backup forward James Ennis, using his speed to get down the floor ahead of the defense, made tough layups in traffic.

14 points on 6 of 8 shooting for Ennis, including one triple.

The problem for Memphis on Monday was turnovers, with 19 on the night. The Grizz also hit just 50 percent of their free throws.

The Hawks took full advantage and handed Memphis its first loss, 100-88.

The Grizzlies, now 2-1 in the preseason, next host Chris Paul, James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

