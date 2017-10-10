Man arrested for robbing pizza delivery man

Germantown police didn't have far to go to find the man accused of robbing a pizza delivery man.

The worker said he went to a home on Brookside Drive last Friday and was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim said he later saw Joesph Simmons standing in the carport.

Police then arrived and saw someone else in the house throwing away a pizza delivery bag.

