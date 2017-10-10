South Main named one of most stylish streets in America

South Main Street in Memphis was named one of the "Most Stylish Streets in America" by Thrillist.com.

Thrillist set out to find the "legendary blocks that are key to a city's entire ethos," and and the first stop on the list is right in the heart of the Bluff City.

They said the street has its own aesthetic, which evokes a main street out of 1950s America.

The most Instagrammable place on South Main? They say that's the mural in front of the old Russell Hardware.

And the best spot to eat? Bedrock Eats.

