Man arrested for assaulting off-duty officer

A man is in jail, accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is a Memphis police officer.

Police were called to a home on Danville Road on October 4 to find a woman severely beaten in her front yard.

She told police Jacky McKinney ran up from behind and began choking her and punching her in the face.

According to Memphis Police Department, McKinney's punches resulted in two swollen eyes, a swollen forehead, a broken nose, and cuts to the woman's face and hands.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police said McKinney was out of jail on bond for a previous incident involving the officer and thus violated the bond conditions.

McKinney is charged with aggravated assault and violating bail conditions.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.