DaVita Dialysis looking to hire 50+ nurses, no dialysis experience needed

DaVita Dialysis is looking to fill more than 50 registered nurse positions in the Memphis area.

Applicants do not need dialysis experience, but should be willing to train. New graduates are welcome.

If you are interested in applying, send an email to Ashley.d.johnson@davita.com.

