Loved ones to remember Vegas massacre victim at funeral

Loved ones will remember the life of Sonny Melton, the West Tennessee man killed during a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Melton's visitation was held Monday in his hometown of Big Sandy.

"Sonny was just a good guy, and he knew what to do. He actually had grabbed another lady and got her in front of him as he started to walk off," James said. "You don't train people for that. They just do it when they can, and he did it."

Sonny's funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Check back to WMCActionNews5.com for details on how to watch.

