Wildfires paint sky orange over Disneyland

Wildfires turned the sky over Disneyland orange in Anaheim, California on Oct. 9, 2017.

The Canyon Fire 2 wildfire was scorching rugged terrain in the Anaheim Hills of Orange County, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles. More than 6,000 acres were burned by late Monday and at least 24 structures were destroyed with another 5,000 threatened, fire officials said.

Evacuation shelters were set up Monday and Tuesday in nearby communities, including the city of Anaheim, where Disneyland is located. The wildfire — the biggest in the county in nearly a decade — cast an eerie orange glow in the sky above the theme park, which remained open.

"The hillside was on fire," Anaheim Hills resident John Teague told NBC Los Angeles. "I've never seen anything like this."

