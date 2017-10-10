Day 1: Opening statements conclude, Jessica Chambers' mom takes the stand

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A church received damage goods and is missing money after placing an order for 150 pew chairs in July.More >>
A jury awarded a Collierville man $140 million after it found that a testosterone replacement caused him to have a heart attack.More >>
Mississippi leaders are tackling bullying head-on by proclaiming the month of October as "Bullying Prevention Month."More >>
Same-sex marriage advocates are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a controversial religious freedom bill that took effect in Mississippi on Tuesday.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.More >>
Officials say 22 year-old Bradley Murphy of Mobile and 47 year-old Steven Wahler of Owensboro, Kentucky drowned while trying to save a child who was caught in a strong rip current.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
