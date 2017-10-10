WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for man accused of killing Jessica Chambers

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
Loved ones will remember the life of Sonny Melton, the West Tennessee man killed during a mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
After a warm stretch of weather, the Mid-South will finally get some Fall-like temperatures on Wednesday.More >>
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare officially named its new $275 million tower after longtime CEO Gary Shorb at a ceremony Tuesday morning.More >>
A man was indicted for the premeditated murder of a woman he knew as an acquaintance, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
