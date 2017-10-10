$1K stolen from woman's bra results in arrest

A man was arrested inside Benjamin Hooks Library after a woman said he stole more than $1,000 out of her bra.

The woman said she and her brother went looking for the suspect and found him at a bus stop on Poplar Avenue. He allegedly ran into the library.

Memphis police officers arrested Adrian Davis on the fourth floor of the library and found several bags of marijuana on him as well as the $1,183 he is accused of stealing.

Davis is charged with robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute.

