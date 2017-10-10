DA: Man previously deemed 'insane' indicted for murder

A man was indicted for the premeditated murder of a woman he knew as an acquaintance, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced.

Rodney Jackson, 57, is charged in the murder of Stacy Jeffries, 34, who was found in a carport on August 12, 2016 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police officers on the scene said Jackson when they asked Jackson to show his hands, he went inside the house instead. Next, they heard a gunshot and moments later, Jackson came out in a wheelchair with his hands up. Jackson had a gunshot wound in his chest which he later said was self-inflicted.

Jackson was previously arrested for a non-fatal shooting in 2010; he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

