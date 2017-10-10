Mississippi leaders work together to stop bullying

Mississippi leaders are tackling bullying head-on by proclaiming the month of October as "Bullying Prevention Month."

Law enforcement officers and mayors from across Mississippi met in Southaven to pledge their support to stop bullying.

Their support will help organizations like Family Resource Center reach students with the same message.

"Assemblies, classrooms, small groups and we talk about the effects of bullying and what bullying looks like," said Will Rowan, who is the positive youth development coordinator at Family Resource Center.

Family Resource Center not only reaches out to children who are being bullied, but it also helps children who show signs of being a bully.

"Research shows that kids that bully were bullied or have terrible home lives or are jealous or angry or stressed," Rowan added. "We want to show that it's not OK, but we can offer you help as well."

As a mother of four children with years of experience as a social worker, Christi McCafferty said she has seen bullying firsthand.

"Our role is to be kind and that's something I try to teach other children I work with and the parents," she said. "These problems rarely do resolve themselves. It takes an intervention from people who really care about these kids."

With parents, schools, and community leaders on board, together they hope bullying can become a thing of the past.

