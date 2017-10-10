Collierville man awarded $140 million in drug company settlement

A jury awarded a Collierville man $140 million after it found that a testosterone replacement caused him to have a heart attack.

AndroGel's website said it is a daily testosterone replacement therapy that can help bring testosterone levels back to normal. But, just last week, a federal jury in Chicago found the drug maker, AbbVie, liable for injuries caused by the gel.

The Collierville man began taking AndroGel in 2010. Two months later, he suffered a heart attack.

Parker Trotz, of Nahon, Saharovich, & Trotz, was one of the attorneys on the case.

During the trial, it was argued that no warnings of the drug's risks were given to patients.

"It's also really important to test the product and conduct research and, if there are any known side effects or risks, to warn doctors and patients of them," Trotz said. "The FDA will even admit, ultimately, the final responsibility does fall on the pharmaceutical companies and product manufacturers."

AbbVie released the following statement to WMC Action News 5 about the verdict:

"We are disappointed with the verdict and we intend to appeal."

Trotz said the verdict speaks for itself and sends a strong message and a warning to others.

"About how drug companies should act when it comes to testing and informing patients about their products," he said.

