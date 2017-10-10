Pastor warns others about company selling damaged pews, bouncing checks

A church received damage goods and is missing money after placing an order for 150 pew chairs in July.

Pastor Timothy Jackson, who leads worship for Hope Fellowship Church at Hickory Hill Community Center, said the trouble started when he purchased the new chairs for $5,500 from BSH Enterprises.

"A lot of back and forth, a lot of communication, excuse after excuse," Pastor Jackson said.

When he finally got the chairs, Jackson said they were almost one month late, not properly assembled, damaged, and he was missing 50 of them. When BSH Enterprises issued him a refund for $1,850, the check bounced.

"I reached out to Betty Hopson and I haven't received a response since," he said.

Betty Hopson owns BSH Enterprises and used to operate under the name One Stop for Churches.

When Pastor Jackson posted about his problem on Facebook, he said several other churches in the community said they had issues, too.

"At this point, it's bigger than the money that we've lost, but it's about trying to stop her from taking advantage of churches throughout our community," Jackson said.

On Better Business Bureau's website, One Stop for Churches has a D rating with five listed complaints.

According to Shelby County clerk records, the business license for BSH Enterprises expired in May.

Hopson spoke with WMC5's Kendall Kirkham, but would not agree to go on camera. She admitted to having financial trouble and vowed to make it right.

"I believe she preys on small churches, as well as other churches," Jackson said. "Enough is enough."

Pastor Jackson said after speaking with WMC5, Hopson got in touch with him and promised he would get his refund.

