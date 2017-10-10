1 dead, 3 injured in 3 shootings Tuesday afternoon

Memphis police worked three shootings Tuesday afternoon.

The first incident happened before 2 p.m. Officers arrived at Methodist North Hospital where a gunshot victim was in critical condition.

Police said the shooting possibly occurred in the area of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

The next shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. on Barron Avenue near the intersection of Catalina Road.

One male was shot and taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The third shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Lamar Avenue between South McLean Boulevard and Walker Avenue.

Two victims were struck, and their conditions were unknown.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.