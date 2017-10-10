Scooter program coming to Memphis offers lease-to-own program

In 2018, hundreds of Memphians will have a chance to start leasing reliable transportation for as little as $3 a day.

The lease-to-own program is through the organization My City Rides.

My City Rides will provide scooters to people who qualify for the program. The goal of the program is to provide reliable transportation to and from work.

"This is a viable means of transportation for a large number of people," said Andy Nix.

The program is the brainchild of philanthropist Jay Martin.

Andy Nix with My City Rides gave WMC Action News 5 an up-close look at the scooters.

"The cost to own and operate a scooter is a fraction of what it is to own and operate a car," said Nix.

The scooters are cheaper to maintain than a car, getting 80 miles to the gallon and all required maintenance is included in the lease agreement.

To qualify for the program you must be at least 18, employed, recommended by your employer, have a Tennessee driver's license, and be insurable.

My City Rides is an idea that Tiffanie Grier with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis believes will be a game changer in helping recent career center graduates get to employment opportunities.

"Will be really great solution for many of our students," said Grier.

