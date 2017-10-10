Crosstown neighbors frustrated with man tearing up empty homes

Tom Shadyac is directing the movie Brian Banks in Memphis, and he needs help from residents.More >>
Tom Shadyac is directing the movie Brian Banks in Memphis, and he needs help from residents.More >>
The Crosstown area is up and coming with several new restaurants and buildings, but just around the corner, there are frustrated neighbors who want something to be done after seeing a man prowl through an empty home.More >>
The Crosstown area is up and coming with several new restaurants and buildings, but just around the corner, there are frustrated neighbors who want something to be done after seeing a man prowl through an empty home.More >>
In 2018 hundreds of Memphians will have a chance to start leasing reliable transportation for as little as $3 a day.More >>
In 2018 hundreds of Memphians will have a chance to start leasing reliable transportation for as little as $3 a day.More >>
Memphis police worked three shootings Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Memphis police worked three shootings Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Jones AT&T Stadium was lit up in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Jones AT&T Stadium was lit up in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>