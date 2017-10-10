Crosstown neighbors frustrated with man tearing up empty homes

The Crosstown area is up and coming with several new restaurants and buildings, but just around the corner, there are frustrated neighbors who want something to be done after seeing a man prowl through an empty home.

Bryan Willer has been repairing the home for months in preparation for a new tenet to move in. He said when he arrived Tuesday he saw open windows, doors that had been kicked in, and damage inside the empty house.

"They're tearing them up quicker than I can put them back together," Willer said. "It's just frustrating. We're trying to get the house back on the market. It's just frustrating. You're constantly working on something, and it's getting tore up day in and day out."

And he says he can't figure out what exactly the suspects could be doing in the house.

"I think they're just squatting, either squatting or I mean, there's nothing in here for them to take," he said.

Neighbors said this is a relatively quiet area.

"I'd like to see them get caught, prosecuted," a resident, who did not want to be identified, said.

Police haven't released any suspect information yet.