Tom Shadyac in search of extras for movie filmed in Memphis

Tom Shadyac is directing the movie Brian Banks in Memphis, and he needs help from residents. He needs people to show up to Whitehaven High School to be in the crowd at the football stadium.

“So we need Memphians to show up; I’m not too proud to beg,” said Shadyac.

The drama recounts the story of a high school football prodigy in Long Beach, CA.

Shadyac, director of numerous films such as Bruce Almighty, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Patch Adams, The Nutty Professor, Liar Liar, and Evan Almighty, says he convinced producers the movie should be shot in Memphis because “there’s a spirit here they wouldn’t find in other places.”

Between film sessions that now utilize the services of 35 University of Memphis and Le Moyne Owen College film students, Shadyac said the whole success of the project depends on Memphians showing up to Whitehaven High School on Friday night, Oct. 13 between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.

“This is our chance to demonstrate that spirit by showing up in force to give us a big crowd. We call them background actors to be in our film to highlight what a star Brian Banks was in high school,” Shadyac said.

The highly anticipated film tells the story of Banks who was recruited by USC in his junior year of high school.

His life was upended in 2002 when accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Despite maintaining his innocence, he was railroaded through the justice system and sentenced to a decade of prison.

With the help of the California Innocence Project, his conviction was overturned in 2012, and he achieved his NFL dream with the Atlanta Falcons’ pre-season squad in 2013.

Greg Kinnear, the actor who portrays the leader of the California Innocence Project, told WMC Action News 5 he was touched by Banks’ story and the movie script.

“It’s a great story, an amazing story, a true story,” Kinnear said.

Volunteers of all ages can register to attend the filming event by emailing bbmovieextras@gmail.com with their names, ages, and phone numbers.

Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or bring a signed permission slip. To download the under-18 permission slip and for more information, click here.

