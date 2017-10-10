Person in critical condition after crash in Medical District

A person is in critical condition after after a crash in the Medical District.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the wreck that happened on Linden Avenue at Camilla Street just inside I-240.

One of the cars was going fast enough to flip over a guard rail and end up deep in the bushes. Witnesses could tell the driver was badly injured.

"Somebody had went ahead and called 911. and there were police cars everywhere. They got the guy out. He had a big gash on his head," Ronald Boyd, who witnessed the accident, said.

Neighbors say the crash could have been much worse if someone had been crossing the street when that car came through.

Police haven't said if the driver will face any charges in the crash.

