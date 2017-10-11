Gasol ready for regular season action

As the Memphis Grizzlies roll toward the regular season, it's good to see them get some of their mainstay players back in the lineup.

It doesn't matter too much to the Grizz lost at the Atlanta Hawks 100-88.

It does matter that Tyreke Evens hit the court running in his debut in a Grizzlies uniform after missing the first two dress rehearsals with migraines. Tyreke tallied 6 points and a couple of assists..

A big welcome back goes to Big Spain, Marc Gasol. The 7-foot center also missed the first 2 preseason games with a high ankle sprain playing for his native Spain this summer in Eurobasket 17.

He only scores 4 points, but piles up the boards with 13 rebounds. Something Marc Gasol said he has to work on for the Grizzlies to be good this year.

"It was even more freedom than I've had, and get back and trust the ankle more, the more I'm going to be able to do offensive wise. And attacking and doing that kind of stuff. When the ball is in my hands, good things usually happen."

Gasol and the Grizzlies get back in presason action with a late game Wednesday Night at FedExForum.

It's an 8:30 p.m. tip in a Feature game for ESPN against Chris Paul, James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.