Coaches announced for Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game

The battle lines are drawn for the 16th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game.

The Coaches are named for the Blue and Red teams at the events banquet Downtown.

St. George's Head Coach David Carter will lead the Blue, while Jerome Griffin of Wooddale heads up the Red Squad.

Both Coaches say the game is all about the players.

"We have a lot of fun doing it because we know ultimately we we're doing it for these kids and these families," Carter said. "So they can get out and have a competitive, fun day, and hopefully find some place else to play."



"You get a lot of kids that don't get a chance to play on the big screen or the big field," Griffin said. "And it gives them a chance to display what their skill level is."

Thirty players have received college scholarships from their play in the game.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game kicks off December 9 at Memphis University School.

