Tigers hope to bounce back against Navy

This is the stretch of the season that could make or break the Memphis Tigers bubble for postseason glory.
25th-ranked Navy has been a thorn in the Tigers' side the last 2 years.
It's all about the Midshipmen's triple-option offense: Navy torched a Paxton Lynch-led team in 2015 at the Liberty Bowl 45-24, then knocked off the Tigers in Annapolis last season 42-28, using ball control to play keep away from Memphis.
Navy Quarterback Zach Abey is 4th in the Nation in rushing, and tied for the NCAA lead with 9 TDs on the ground.
"When you look at this Navy team, it's one that every year will be competing for a championship." Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell said. "You want to have a chance to be in contention for the West you have to beat this team. So this is a big Game for us, and it's a fun one to play in."
The Tigers are getting enough votes to come in 35th in the AP poll after blasting UConn last Friday 70-31.
Kickoff for the Tigers and 25th ranked Navy is 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
