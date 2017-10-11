Tigers hope to bounce back against Navy

This is the stretch of the season that could make or break the Memphis Tigers bubble for postseason glory.

25th-ranked Navy has been a thorn in the Tigers' side the last 2 years.

It's all about the Midshipmen's triple-option offense: Navy torched a Paxton Lynch-led team in 2015 at the Liberty Bowl 45-24, then knocked off the Tigers in Annapolis last season 42-28, using ball control to play keep away from Memphis.

Navy Quarterback Zach Abey is 4th in the Nation in rushing, and tied for the NCAA lead with 9 TDs on the ground.

"When you look at this Navy team, it's one that every year will be competing for a championship." Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell said. "You want to have a chance to be in contention for the West you have to beat this team. So this is a big Game for us, and it's a fun one to play in."

The Tigers are getting enough votes to come in 35th in the AP poll after blasting UConn last Friday 70-31.

Kickoff for the Tigers and 25th ranked Navy is 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

