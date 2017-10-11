Police hope SUV picture leads to homicide suspect

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for killing Deandre Johnson, the man gunned down at a Memphis car wash Sunday night.

Police said the suspect was driving a white Yukon GMC or Chevrolet Suburban, possibly a 2006 model.

Police said the SUV drove up to the car wash, targeted Johnson, shot him several times, and drove off.

If you know anything about the person who may be driving this vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

