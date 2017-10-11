Police hope SUV picture leads to homicide suspect

Dozens of first responders in Memphis are training for the unthinkable.More >>
Memphis Police Department is working to solve the traffic nightmare that popped up in the Mud Island area this week.More >>
Graphic testimony kicked off the murder trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for killing Deandre Johnson, the man gunned down at a Memphis car wash Sunday night.More >>
A person is in critical condition after after a crash in the Medical District.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Hollis Daniels III, who goes by Reid, is the son of a city councilman from Seguin, TX about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio.More >>
The couple, ages 98 and 100, had met in grade school in Wisconsin and been together ever since, celebrating their 75th anniversary last year.More >>
Actor Terry Crews said on Twitter that he was groped by a top Hollywood executive last year.More >>
