Graphic testimony kicks off trial in murder of Jessica Chambers

Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Graphic testimony kicked off the murder trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014.

Attorneys in the Tellis trial put for their theories in the case during opening statements Tuesday. Defense attorneys said Tellis was in Batesville at the time Chambers was set on fire.

Cole Hailey, Courtland's fire chief, was one of the first responders when Jessica was found. He gave an emotional testimony on her final moments.

"She had her arms out and was coming toward me saying, 'help me, help me help me,'" Hailey said. "Her hair was fried out lime she had stuck it n a light socket and she had black all over her face. Her body was severely burned."

Prosecutors said Tellis set Chambers on fire after he thought he had suffocated her during sex.

District Attorney John Champion told jurors the motive is not clear.

Kesha Myers, a friend of Chambers, also took the stand. She said they used to ride around in a car smoking marijuana and that Chambers sold marijuana almost every day.

Tellis' attorneys argued that Chambers told first responders that someone named Eric set her on fire.

"It's heartbreaking, very heartbreaking," Quinton's sister Laqunta Tellis said. "For both families, because we're going through a lot as well. The other family's going through a lot and I want justice for her family as well as mine. I don't want you to frame my family for something he didn't do."

More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday. You can watch the trial all day on WMCActionNews5.com.

