LIVE: Evidence is presented, testimony continues in Jessica Chambers murder trial

Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.

Tellis is accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014 by setting her on fire and leaving her to die.

Seth Cook was the first on the stand Wednesday. Cook was a volunteer firefighter in Courtland and was called into action the day Jessica Chambers was burned.

Cook said he and his crew took 2-5 minutes to get to the field where the car was on fire.

He said when they arrived, they saw a silhouette of a person about 30-40 feet away. When the person got closer, they noticed a woman with frayed hair and no clothing.

Cook said she was "dazed, in a trace, and had trouble walking."

Cook noticed the burns after. He said he went to school with Jessica Chambers, but was unable to identify her due to her burns.

Daniel Cole, a firefighter who arrived at the fire after Cook, testified next.

When he got there, he said Chambers was lying on a blanket.

Cole spoke to Chamber. He said there was soot around her nose and mouth and he was unable to hear well.

Cole asked her name; he originally heard 'Katrina' but then was able to decipher Jessica.

Due to her condition and noise from the firetrucks, Cole said he laid down next to her and asked "Who did this?"

After multiple attempts, Cole said he was able to hear Jessica say, "Eric set me on fire."

The prosecution then showed the jury photos of Chambers' condition from the day she was set on fire.

Brandie Davis, another firefighter, took the stand next.

Davis backed up much of Cole's testimony. He spoke to Jessica and was able to get her name and the name "Eric" when asked who burned her.

Davis described 1st- and 2nd-degree burns over Jessica's body: "Not a whole lot we could do."

Davis said he took note of a suspicious person in the area; he did not make contact with this person, but took down a license plate number.

Shane Mills, another firefighter, was asked to testify.

When he arrived at the scene, he noticed Cole on the ground talking to Chambers and holding her hand. When asked to describe the scene, Mills became emotional.

"One of the worst things you can imagine," he said. "I can't picture it for y'all."

Mills describes being scared at the scene as the firefighters were unsure who did it. He said he had to step away to catch his breath.

"When you see something like that, me personally, I can't just hover over something like that."

Mills said he could not hear Chambers' faint voice while Cole talked with her.

Will Turner was also at the scene when Jessica was found. Turner said he assisted Chambers to get to the ground, and then got away from the commotion and worked to extinguish the fire.

Turner said he spoke to a man he thought was suspicious at the scene. He said the man kept looking back into the woods toward the direction of the car.

Turner told the man he would call deputies if he did not leave.

Turner said he told Davis that something "just wasn't right" about the man.

Sandra Hailey was another firefighter to take the stand.

Hailey said she spoke with Jessica at the scene, struggling to hear her, but again stating that Jessica was able to say her name and that "Eric" burned her.

Casey Austin was a paramedic at the scene working to help Chambers.

Austin said the medical team had trouble putting an IV into Jessica's arm because of her burns.

Austin spoke with Jessica as she was being assisted, but he said eventually all of her responses were, "I'm cold."

Melissa Rodgers was next to testify. She again supported the statements of the other first responders.

Rodgers said she'd never seen anything like it in her time.

David Gammel took the stand next.

Gammel discussed the extent of Chambers' injuries. He said he was responsible for setting up a landing zone for the helicopter to come and fly her to the hospital.

Next on the stand, EMT Bradley Dickson spoke about what he saw when he responded to the scene where Jessica Chambers was burned.

He said his first thought when he saw Chambers was that they needed to call a helicopter. He said he thought this because her condition was so poor, he felt they'd need to get her to a hospital as soon as possible.

Dickson described burns he saw on Chambers' body and face.

He also said she spoke three words to them, although he admitted he had trouble understanding the words.

The three words were "Eric," "cold," and "thirsty." Dickson said it's common for burn victims to be thirsty and cold, and he said she said Eric when asked who did this to her.

Paramedic, Joshua Perkins was next on the stand.

He also described Chambers as being severely burned. He said he knew they'd need to call for a helicopter. He said when he was treating Chambers, he noticed her hair had been burned off.

He said she answered questions, but her voice was garbled. Still, he said he understood her when she gave her name and said who killed her.

"I remember clearly understanding her name: Jessica," Perkins said. "She said Eric, or tried to say Eric, did it to her."

Deputy Darryl House spoke next. He was on duty the night Jessica Chambers was burned.

He testified that he heard her say Eric killed her.

Deputy Chuck Tucker, a 12-year veteran of the force, continued the testimony that Chambers said Eric killed her.

Tucker said he knew Jessica and her father before the night she was burned. He said being at the scene was tough for him.

"It was nerve-racking to see somebody you knew that was burned like that. She had skin hanging all over her and her face and her hair was singed. It was bad," Tucker said. Prosecutor John Champion then asked Tucker if he'd ever seen anything like that before. "No. Not while they were still alive."

"I asked her who did this, and she said, 'Eric.' I asked her Eric who, but she didn't know," Tucker said.

Tucker said he reported his information to his superiors, and they asked if Eric was white or black. Tucker went back to ask Chambers, and she told him Eric was black.

Panola County Sheriff's Department Lt. Over Investigations Edward Dickson took the stand

Dickson talked about a phone found near the burned car. They were later able to confirm that the phone did belong to Jessica Chambers. They also found burned clothing near the car.

Champion admitted pictures Dickson took of the cellphone and burned clothing as evidence in the case. He then admitted pictures of the burned vehicle that was found at the scene into evidence.

The court took their afternoon recess before the defense cross-examined Dickson.

Tuesday, the prosecution and defense offered their theories in the case during opening statements before witnesses began taking the stand.

Cole Hailey, Courtland's fire chief, was one of the first people on the scene when Jessica was found. He shared emotional testimony about her final moments.

"She had her arms out and was coming toward me saying, 'Help me, help me help me,'" Hailey said. "Her hair was fried out like she had stuck it in a light socket and she had black all over her face. Her body was severely burned."

Prosecutors said Tellis set Chambers on fire after thinking he had suffocated her during sex.

District Attorney John Champion told jurors the motive is not clear.

Kesha Myers, a friend of Chambers, testified that they used to ride around in a car smoking marijuana and that Chambers sold marijuana almost every day.

Tellis' attorneys argued that Chambers told first responders that someone named Eric set her on fire.

"It's heartbreaking, very heartbreaking," Quinton's sister, Laqunta Tellis, said. "For both families, because we're going through a lot as well. The other family's going through a lot and I want justice for her family as well as mine. I don't want you to frame my family for something he didn't do."

