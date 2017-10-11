MPD seeks to cut Mud Island traffic during bridge closure

Memphis Police Department is working to solve the traffic nightmare that popped up in the Mud Island area this week.

Construction closed A.W. Willis Avenue between Front Street and Island Drive, beginning Monday morning.

That closure caused a number of traffic complaints and major delays.

Now, MPD will place officers on Mud Island Road and Second Street between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., hoping to trim down on traffic delays.

The repairs are being made as another step to bring the Riverfront Loop of the MATA trolley service back. Work on the track is expected to last until sometime on Monday, Oct. 16.

Drivers in the area should look out for detour signs.

Be sure to tune into WMC5's Traffic Tracker, Janeen Gordon, every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WMC Action News 5 for daily traffic delays and detours.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.