Hospital workers prepare for the worst with active shooter training

Dozens of first responders in Memphis are training for the unthinkable.

Organizers set up an active shooter training Wednesday morning, giving hospital workers the chance to experience what they hope they never have to do in reality.

First responders and Mid-South Emergency Planning Coalition will run through an exercise where more than 900 shooting victims with various injuries will arrive at hospitals, testing the staff's ability to provide appropriate levels of care.

Daily hospital operations will not be affected during the exercise.

Some of the larger hospitals involved include Regional One and several Methodist and Baptist locations.

WMC Action News 5 will be at the event.

